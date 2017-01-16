MMM Nigeria Pulse polls reveal more Nigerians want to invest in Ponzi scheme

Nigerians have shown a sign of faith towards MMM Nigeria as it comes back after a month of freezing operations.

MMM Nigeria play

MMM Nigeria

(Instagram)

In a recent poll by Pulse Nigeria, 40% of Nigerians said they will invest a lot of money in MMM Nigeria.

The Ponzi scheme came back on Friday, January 13, 2017, a day earlier than scheduled. Now a majority of Nigerians who took the Pulse poll say they now trust MMM.

According to the result of the poll, 17% of Nigerians will also invest but not with a lot of money. 3.9% said they will never invest again and another 3.9% are unsure if they will.

MMM pyramid scheme play

MMM pyramid scheme

(bitcoinhub)

 

Surprisingly 33% of the people who took the poll said they do not know what MMM Nigeria is.

The result of the Facebook poll is similar to the Twitter poll. On January 13, 2017, Pulse asked its followers "Are you likely to participate in the Ponzi scheme "MMM Nigeria" after its 'comeback'?"

 

45% of the people who took the poll said they will continue. 36% stated they are not interested while 19% are undecided.

MMM Nigeria froze its operations on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, but assured investors that they will be able to get their returns on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

MMM Nigeria play

MMM Nigeria

(Ventures Africa )

ALSO READ: Kogi youths celebrate return of the Ponzi scheme

The Ponzi scheme kicked off operations a day earlier than promised to the pleasant surprise of its investors.

"Dear members,

The holidays are over and we are now open. You might have already noticed that we always stick to our promises.

Actually, we promised to be open on January 14, but we're open now, January 13, as you can see, which is a day earlier. (Well, I hope, the members of the System will forgive us for that." read the statement.

MMM Nigeria's statement did not mention its Bitcoins payment plan.

MMM Nigeria adopts Bitcoins play

MMM Nigeria adopts Bitcoins

(free formers )

 

As part of its grand return, MMM Nigeria had introduced plans to pay Nigerians in bitcoins.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

