MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme to pay Nigerians in Bitcoins

MMM Nigeria will pay Nigerians in a virtual currency called Bitcoins as it plans comeback.

  • Published:
MMM Nigeria adopts Bitcoins play

MMM Nigeria adopts Bitcoins

(free formers )

In Lagos International Reserve System makes entry into Nigerian market
Cryptocurrency How to get the best value for your money
PayPal Digital payments platform ranks Nigerians third highest mobile shoppers worldwide
In Germany After mass shooting, police focus on "dark net" crime
WeChat Naspers shuts down instant messaging service in Nigeria - report
LinkedIn An hacker just posted 117 million emails, passwords from 2012 hack online
Western Union Financial services giant delves into bitcoin business
In US Los Angeles hospital paid hackers $17,000 ransom in bitcoins
In Thailand Government to extradite Canadian arrested as 'adviser' to Silk Road website
BitX Bitcoin company launches in Nigeria

As part of its grand return on Saturday, January 14, 2017, MMM Nigeria has introduced plans to pay Nigerians in bitcoins.

MMM Nigeria froze its operations on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, but assured investors that they will be able to get their returns in January.

According to a statement sent to investors "due to the recent sharp price fluctuations of Bitcoin, MAVRO-BTC is being introduced in the system”.

The Bitcoin has been lauded as the "best-performing currency in 2016." play

The Bitcoin has been lauded as the "best-performing currency in 2016."

(Techcrunch )

ALSO READ: "January 14th is sacrosanct," MMM Nigeria tells investors

So far, we have only had Mavro-Naira in the System. Even though you provided help via Bitcoin, your Bitcoins, anyway, were recalculated into the Nigerian Naira at the exchange rate at the moment of providing help, and you were credited with Mavro-Naira in your PO.

“It was the Naira amount that grew. In other words, you received 30% a month specifically in the Naira (not in Bitcoins, although you originally provided help using Bitcoins).

MMM to pay Nigerians in Bitcoins play

MMM to pay Nigerians in Bitcoins

(bitcoin)

 

“Now, you have a chance to have 30% growth of the Bitcoin amount, not the Naira amount. So, acquire MAVRO-BTC which will be credited in your PO and will grow at a 30% monthly growth rate. In a month not only 30% will be added to your initial amount, but it can increase itself due to Bitcoin price growth.

“And what if Bitcoin price is going to fall? In case Bitcoin price might go down, you will be able to return to Naira at any time — instantly convert your MAVRO-BTC into Mavro-Naira (and vice versa, if Bitcoin price might increase again). This option is available in PO. You can convert both confirmed and unconfirmed Mavro.

MMM Nigeria play

MMM Nigeria

(Ventures Africa )

 

“We hope that with implementing MAVRO-BTC, your participation in MMM will become more comfortable!" read the statement.

What is a Bitcoin? "It is a type of digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank" according to Google.

 

The Bitcoin has been lauded as the "best-performing currency in 2016." A Bitcoin is worth $880 currently and N278,293 respectively.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Shame Of A Nation 19 Nigerians arrested in UAE for robbing ATMbullet
2 SCOAN Lady who bleeds through eyes shares healing testimonybullet
3 Zambia African country allows women to take day off during their periodsbullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
A belly dancer performs during a wedding in the Egyptian Qalyubia governorate, northern Cairo
In Egypt People throw parties to save in 'money pools'
Pretty Mike with his women in chains in December 2016
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Dog chains, consent, cannibals Dr. Olukoya and Pretty Mike
Renato Grbic, a fisherman and restaurant owner in Belgrade, Serbia, has received official recognition for rescuing 29 people who have attempted suicide by jumping from the Pancevo Bridge
Renato Grbic The Danube fisherman hauling suicide jumpers to safety