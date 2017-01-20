MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme sets N31,735 as maximum withdrawal limit

On Tuesday, January 7, 2017, Pulse reported that popular Ponzi scheme MMM Nigeria had not started paying Nigerians despite its early return.

Now, according to reports MMM Nigeria has started paying but has set a maximum withdrawal limit of N31,735 for investors who want to get help.

This means that irrespective of the amount of money you invested in the scheme, you can only withdraw N31,735.

Even with this limit, many MMM Nigeria investors are complaining that they cannot withdraw up to N31,735. Their lamentations can be found on popular Nigerian site Nairaland.

In a recent poll by Pulse Nigeria, 40% of Nigerians said they will invest a lot of money in MMM Nigeria.

The Ponzi scheme came back on Friday, January 13, 2017, a day earlier than scheduled. Now a majority of Nigerians who took the Pulse poll say they now trust MMM.

According to the result of the poll, 17% of Nigerians will also invest but not with a lot of money. 3.9% said they will never invest again and another 3.9% are unsure if they will.

MMM Nigeria froze its operations on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, but assured investors that they will be able to get their returns on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

The Ponzi scheme kicked off operations a day earlier than promised to the pleasant surprise of its investors.