MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme is back!

Popular Ponzi scheme MMM Nigeria is back a day before it's expected return.

MMM Nigeria froze its operations on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, but assured investors that they will be able to get their returns on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

On its website, MMM has announced that it is back in business.

"Dear members,

The holidays are over and we are now open. You might have already noticed that we always stick to our promises.

Actually, we promised to be open on January 14, but we're open now, January 13, as you can see, which is a day earlier. (Well, I hope, the members of the System will forgive us for that.

It's related to the hysteria raised by authorities and the mass media around MMM. By joining forces, they've managed to nearly give the members of the System a heart attack and have frightened them out of their wits. Poor souls don't know what to expect. Will we open again or not?

ALSO READ: "January 14th is sacrosanct," MMM Nigeria tells investors

This is why we've decided, considering the situation, to reach out to the members, reassure and cheer them up by opening a little earlier. After all, together we can change in the world."

MMM Nigeria's statement did not mention its Bitcoins payment plan.

As part of its grand return, MMM Nigeria had introduced plans to pay Nigerians in bitcoins .

According to a statement sent to investors "due to the recent sharp price fluctuations of Bitcoin, MAVRO-BTC is being introduced in the system”.

The Bitcoin has been lauded as the "best-performing currency in 2016." A Bitcoin is worth $880 currently and N278,293 respectively.