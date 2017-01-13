MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme is back!

MMM Nigeria is back a day before its scheduled return on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

  • Published:
MMM pyramid scheme play

MMM pyramid scheme

(bitcoinhub)

Ponzi Scheme Nigerian defrauds people of N600,000 from WhatsApp group
Anger Management 21-yr-old granted N50,000 bail for beating woman to coma
MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme to pay Nigerians in Bitcoins
MMM Nigeria Chuddy Ugorji distances himself as creator of another Ponzi scheme
MMM Nigeria "January 14th is sacrosanct," Ponzi scheme tells investors
Reuben Abati ‘Nigerian politics is driven by sharing of cheap envelopes,’ Presidential aide says
Money Tips 7 ways to get financially screwed in 2017
Suleman Aisha Buhari may be poisoned in Aso Rock - Apostle says
Apostle John Suleman "Buhari will be bereaved in 2017" - Clergyman
Facebook Social media giant denies error in Safety Check tool for Bangkok bomb scare

Popular Ponzi scheme MMM Nigeria is back a day before it's expected return.

MMM Nigeria froze its operations on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, but assured investors that they will be able to get their returns on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

On its website, MMM has announced that it is back in business.

MMM is back! play

MMM is back!

(MMM Nigeria )

 

"Dear members,

The holidays are over and we are now open. You might have already noticed that we always stick to our promises.

Actually, we promised to be open on January 14, but we're open now, January 13, as you can see, which is a day earlier. (Well, I hope, the members of the System will forgive us for that.

It's related to the hysteria raised by authorities and the mass media around MMM. By joining forces, they've managed to nearly give the members of the System a heart attack and have frightened them out of their wits. Poor souls don't know what to expect. Will we open again or not?

MMM Nigeria Promo Task play

MMM Nigeria Promo Task

(Bella Naija )

ALSO READ: "January 14th is sacrosanct," MMM Nigeria tells investors

This is why we've decided, considering the situation, to reach out to the members, reassure and cheer them up by opening a little earlier. After all, together we can change in the world.

MMM Nigeria play

MMM Nigeria

(Ventures Africa )

 

MMM Nigeria's statement did not mention its Bitcoins payment plan.

As part of its grand return, MMM Nigeria had introduced plans to pay Nigerians in bitcoins.

MMM Nigeria adopts Bitcoins play

MMM Nigeria adopts Bitcoins

(free formers )

 

According to a statement sent to investors "due to the recent sharp price fluctuations of Bitcoin, MAVRO-BTC is being introduced in the system”.

The Bitcoin has been lauded as the "best-performing currency in 2016." A Bitcoin is worth $880 currently and N278,293 respectively.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Not Man Enough Husband takes to social media to disgrace wifebullet
2 In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks onlinebullet
3 MMM Ponzi scheme website more popular than Facebook in Nigeriabullet

Gist

The deceased student, Rofiat Adebisi
Lord Have Mercy Babalawo, driver arrested for murder of UNIOSUN Student
Graphic Content
Shocking 2 brothers murder friend over N5M (Graphic Photos)
This young man is seriously confused and needs advice (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will tell a friend whose wife is cheating
Sad Woman
Morning Teaser ‘I am married but still think of my ex’