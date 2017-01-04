MMM Nigeria has allayed the fears of its investors in a new series of tweets.

The official account of MMM Nigeria tweeted that investors would be able to withdraw money from Saturday, January 14, 2016.

"January 14th is sacrosanct! It doesn't matter the day of the week it falls in. If you have pledged to PH, be sure you have the money handy" tweeted the MMM Nigeria Help account.

The Twitter account also told Nigerians not to PH (provide help) before they can GH (gain help) contrary to rumours.

For investors whose accounts were frozen, MMM has told them to perform promo tasks "A New Tool for MMM Community Development."

The major aim of the promo task is to bring in more people before January 14, 2016.

"Being an MMM member implies not only opportunities but also a responsibility for the state and development of the MMM Community. MMM is our home, and we are responsible to build and refine it.

"A lot of participants genuinely want to promote MMM, spread its ideology amongst people, though not always knowing what exactly has to be done. Therefore we have created a new Promo Tasks section in the PO, which is added with various tasks: online and offline, easy and complicated, individual and team-oriented.

"A member who will perform these tasks will be benefited, because the tasks will allow him to attract new referrals, build his structure (and get bonuses for that), and it will be useful the whole Community, because more people will learn about MMM and its ideology.

"A task may guide a member to join a Facebook group and write a comment to create some tweets on Twitter, like a YouTube video, share news on Google Plus, and make your website”

"Doing the tasks you contribute to the Community’s progress. Thanks to you and other members doing the tasks, MMM gains more popularity in social media and gets more registrations and PHs. MMM needs you and depends on your activity!

"It is obvious that the activity of MMM Nigeria members is growing. MMM is very proud of its members who are becoming kinder and more responsible. By our efforts, MMM Nigeria will overcome!" stated MMM on its site.

As January 14, 2016, draws near, the nation waits to see if MMM will come back online or fold.