Missing Child Young girl reportedly kidnapped at Ipaja Ayobo

A Facebook user has reached out to the general public for help in locating her niece kidnapped in Ipaja Ayobo.

  Published:
Missing girl play

Missing girl

(twitter)

A young girl has been reportedly kidnapped at the Ipaja Ayobo area of Lagos state on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Twitter user, Florence Toyin, shared a post revealing that her niece was kidnapped by a man she described as 'tall and light skinned'.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for kidnapping neighbour’s son

She went on to plead with the general public to help with information if the young girl is spotted anywhere in the state.

If you have any relevant information, please contact her on Twitter since she failed to provide a contact number.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

