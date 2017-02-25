The missing 12-year-old daughter of a Ghanaian family, Faith Ayeh, alleged to have been kidnapped by their house help , Mary, has been found.

The missing child was reportedly found in Abeokuta, Ogun state, by a man who had seen the reports about Faith, Punch reports.

Faith's father, Paul Ayeh, told Punch,

“The man called us that he found my daughter on the road. He said he saw her picture in your (PUNCH) newspaper and he got my number to call us so we could come and take her.

“My wife said she would go and we had to get some policemen to follow her there. The police were able to arrest two suspects and the case was taken to Abeokuta before it was transferred to the anti-kidnapping section of the Surulere Police Division,” Paul added.

According to the reports, Paul along with his wife and daughter are on their way home but gave no indication as to Mary's whereabouts although he promised to call back.

Despite the reports, however, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, disclosed that Faith had fled their home of her own volition.

She said: “What happened was that the girl, Faith, claimed that her mother was too harsh on her and she decided to run away with the housemaid, who was eloping with her boyfriend. When they got to Abeokuta, the home of the boyfriend, the man decided to harbour the two of them. It was there that he was sleeping with the maid, Mary, who had equally been declared missing by her parents.

"The boyfriend, however, started having an affair with Faith as well, which got the maid jealous. As a way of revenging, she decided to call Faith’s parents to tell them their whereabouts. That was how the secret was leaked. The matter is under investigation."

As earlier reported, Mary and Faith had disappeared on February 16 and were subsequently declared missing by their parents.

According to the reports, Mary told the family driver that they had been sent on an errand by her employees, as an excuse to flee their home at Kudirat Abiola Estate, Akute Road, Iju Ishaga, Lagos.