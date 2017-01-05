Misfortune 14 crushed to death by taxi while avoiding cow

An accident involving a taxi and two large vehicles has left 14 persons dead.

A driver who lost control in a bid to avoid a cow, has reportedly crushed 14 people to death in Uganda.

The accident which occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, has been described as Uganda's deadliest road crash by the police.

ALSO READ: Gory sight as truck kills cattle in Nasarawa

The taxi reportedly rammed into two large vehicles killing eight people died on the spot including a journalist.

The regional traffic police chief, Scovia Birungi said that six others reportedly died in the hospital while six others died later in hospital.

Daily Post reports that nine others escaped with serious injuries while the cow was killed in the incident.

The crash reportedly took place along the Masaka-Kampala highway in Lwengo, on a stretch of road known locally as the most dangerous in Uganda.

Birungi said, “The accident took place when a speeding omnibus taxi avoided hitting a cow that was crossing the road, (and) rammed into a bus and a truck.

ALSO READ: Fatal car crash kills 3 family members

“The vehicles crashed into each other, subsequently killing and injuring people. And the cow was not spared,” he added.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

