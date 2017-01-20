In Osun Middle-aged man arraigned over alleged car theft

A 52-year-old man has been docked for allegedly confiscating a car and transferring ownership to himself.

  • Published:
Arrest play

Arrest

(wdbj7)

Jungle Justice Another suspected car thief, beaten burnt to death
Jungle Justice Angry mob batter car thief in Kano
Ingenious Robbery suspect confesses to drugging his victims
Emergency Big Man ‘I needed money to travel home for Christmas’ - Robbery suspect
Jungle Justice Car snatcher beaten to stupor in Abia
Jungle Justice Student beaten to stupor for stealing generator (Photos)
Wanted Salesman on the run after disappearing with vehicle conveying goods
Man Of Satan Pastor behind car snatching gang arrested in Abia
Busted Thief caught red handed trying to steal car in Lagos club
Born Against Pastor arrested for stealing colleagues car in Abuja

A middle-aged man has appeared before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 20, 2017, for alleged theft.

The 52-year-old suspect identified as, Adenle Owolabi, is facing a two-count charge of theft and unlawful possession, Daily Post reports.

ALSO READ: Pastor arrested for stealing cars in Anambra

The Prosecutor, Insp. Taiwo Adegoke told the court that offence was committed by the accused in October 2016 at Oke Fia, Osogbo.

The prosecutor explained that Owolabi confiscated a vehicle belonging to one Adenike Oladapo and claimed ownership of the vehicle for no genuine reason.

Adegoke said that the accused has since then, refused to return the car to its rightful owner and has been on the run with the vehicle in his possession before he was apprehended by the police.

The Insp. said that the offence contravened sections 516 and 429 of the criminal code cap 34 vol.11 laws of Osun,2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the count charges against him.

Mrs Bose Adeyinka, counsel to the accused, prayed the Magistrate to grant Owolabi bail on the most liberal terms.

ALSO READ: Gospel singer arrested for stealing car during church service at Winners' Chapel

The Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He also said that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court with evidence of tax payment and two passport sized photographs, attached to an affidavit of means.

The case was later adjourned to March 3 for Hearing.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 ‘Foreign Konji’ 17-yr-old girl arrested for raping man at knife-pointbullet
2 Leaking Mouth Twitter user who insulted Michelle Obama suspended from workbullet
3 AFCON 2017 Racism between Arabs and Black Africans rears ugly head...bullet

Gist

Court gavel
In Lagos 80-Yr-Old woman, 2 others docked for public fighting
Court gavel
Leonard Dilcon My wife is sleeping with Pastor - Ex-Rep member
Court Gavel
Holy Fraud EFCC drags Pastor to court over alleged N26M fraud
Court gavel
In Lagos Car dealer in court over alleged N800, 000 fraud