A middle-aged man has appeared before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 20, 2017, for alleged theft .

The 52-year-old suspect identified as, Adenle Owolabi, is facing a two-count charge of theft and unlawful possession, Daily Post reports.

ALSO READ: Pastor arrested for stealing cars in Anambra

The Prosecutor, Insp. Taiwo Adegoke told the court that offence was committed by the accused in October 2016 at Oke Fia, Osogbo.

The prosecutor explained that Owolabi confiscated a vehicle belonging to one Adenike Oladapo and claimed ownership of the vehicle for no genuine reason.

Adegoke said that the accused has since then, refused to return the car to its rightful owner and has been on the run with the vehicle in his possession before he was apprehended by the police.

The Insp. said that the offence contravened sections 516 and 429 of the criminal code cap 34 vol.11 laws of Osun,2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the count charges against him.

Mrs Bose Adeyinka, counsel to the accused, prayed the Magistrate to grant Owolabi bail on the most liberal terms.

ALSO READ: Gospel singer arrested for stealing car during church service at Winners' Chapel

The Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He also said that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court with evidence of tax payment and two passport sized photographs, attached to an affidavit of means.

The case was later adjourned to March 3 for Hearing.