Merry Christmas :  4 ways to spend wisely this season

Christmas is on us, there is no disputing of the fact that the season comes with celebration, and of course, spending.

Not to forget the exorbitant prices at which items: food, gifts, clothes etc. have been known to cost at this time of the year. Here are a few tips to help you spend wisely this Christmas:

1. Plan to Buy

It is important to plan ahead of time, I call it creating the 'Ultimate List' of what is needed at Christmas, and this prevents on the spur buying, and hence reduces cost.

Afterall, nobody wants to be spendthrift at this time, recession and all.

2. Christmas Bonanzas

Ever heard of buy '2' get '1' free, the yuletide is known to come with lots of this kind of offers and bargains, as most shops and outlets reduce the prices of certain goods by some percentage off their normal worth. It is wise to look out for these, and is sure one of the gains of the season.

3. Shop Online

It is no news that many Nigerians now patronize online shopping as a viable platform for getting the best deals, and since virtually every item you could think of can be purchased online, and did I forget to say, at cheaper prices.

Apart from the fact that your 'purchase' is delivered to your doorstep, it saves you the stress of having to walk to a store, or the market.

4. Buy in bits

It is always advisable to buy Christmas items in bits prior to the 'rush hour' when every other person wants to get the same thing as yourself, as the problem of going out of stock of particular commodities may arise.

Buying in bits and on time saves you the stress of the last minute rush, and since your purchase is in batches, it ensures that almost or all the items you intend to get for Christmas are acquired.

PS: It is never too late to shop for Christmas, even on Christmas day, in case you are yet to make that purchase, there is still time!

Written by Samuel Osuji