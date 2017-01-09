Mental Illness Mother-of-6 commits suicide in Kano

A mentally challenged mother-of-six has committed suicide close to her home in Kano state.

An 85-year-old woman has been confirmed dead by the Kano State police following her suicide.

The mother-of-six, Salamatu Hassan, reportedly committed suicide close to her home in Jar-Kuka village in Gezawa Local Government area of the state on Sunday, January 8, 2017, Daily Post reports.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Magaji Musa, revealed that Salamatu is believed to have been suffering from mental illness.

According to him, the deceased was found dangling from a tree in the village.

He said, “Her grandson, Muhammed Ibrahim, said his grandmother had been missing for two days.

“His family found out she had committed suicide this (Monday) morning.

“The remains of the deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites,” the PPRO added.

It is unfortunate that mental illness and depression are issues widely over looked in Nigeria and have been silently claiming lives.

