Back To Sender Man who laced wife with 'Magun' becomes victim

A man who could not trust his wife and laced her with a sexual protective charm has fallen a victim of the juju he planted on her.

  Published:
Broken marriage. play

Broken marriage.

(Press)

A jealous man who laced his wife with the very powerful 'Magun' (a charm meant to curb infidelity in married women), got more than he bargained for after the charm caught him in the web.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 35-year-old woman, Fatimah Adebayo, who approached an Ikorodu Customary Court sitting in Lagos State to dissolve her 14-year-old marriage to Segun, narrated how he planted the charm also called thunderbolt on her.

Fatimah, a fashion designer who resides at  Baiyeku Road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, urged the court to annul the marriage because her life is in danger after what her husband did to her.

She added that her husband was in the habit of assaulting her and threatened to kill her several times in the past.

“My husband laced me with thunderbolt, known in our local parlance as 'Magun’. I got to know through an old man in my area and through my father when I was sick.

But I smartly lured him to sleep with me. On that fateful day, after making love to me,  he tumbled twice as I called for neighbours’ help.

Besides, my husband beats me; he does not trust me and he does not take care of our children’s welfare. Please save me from this marriage as living with him is now dangerous for me.

This is because he can kill me," she said.

When asked to comment on the allegations leveled against him by his, the 43-year-old Segun told the court that his counsel should speak for him but the President of the court, Mrs. Omolara Abiola, refused his request, saying it was important to either debunk or accept the allegations before a third party could come in.

She further adjourned the case till  March 7, 2017, for further hearing and judgment.

