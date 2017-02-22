Be Gone! Man seeks divorce from wife addicted to masturbation

The petitioner told the court that his wife's urge for masturbation has affected his daughter, who has taken after her mother.

Masturbation play

Masturbation.

Ekpolador Ebi, a businessman resided in Abuja, has requested an FCT High Court, Kubwa to dissolve his marriage to wife, Gloria Onajero, over the latter's unrelenting masturbation addiction.

The complainant also added that Onajero also has a history of unfaithfulness as well as an intolerable behaviour, the Daily Post News reports.

According to Ebi, his wife's constant stimulation of her genitals has affected their daughter who now engages in the same act.

“I ran away from my home because my wife and her mother frustrated all my good intentions.

“My wife beats the children with so much force and without mercy and when I tried to caution her, her mother supports her.

“My wife’s ugly character has had a negative impact on our children.

“She masturbates on a regular basis. I have warned her severally, but she wouldn’t stop. Now it has affected my first daughter.

“I caught her on three occasions; I spoke to the mother about it and she promised that it would be resolved but it did not.

“Now, I noticed since we separated, that the children have developed confidence issues in school.

“My first daughter has also developed anger issues; she slams the door at you when you try to scold her. All these never used to be.

“My wife came into this marriage with nothing, but when she left, she went away with everything I had,”  he said.

ALSO READ: Pastor makes members masturbate to make church floor sacred

Ebi also sought the assistance of the court in a bid to recover his properties which were taken by his wife.

Justice Bello Kawu adjourned the case till  March 21 and March 30, 2017, following the defense counsel's appeal to have to separate days for deliberation.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Court gavel.
