Apostle Johnson Suleman Man of God laughs off sex allegations (Video)

Apostle Johnson Suleman has laughed off the video recording of the lady who is accusing him of impregnating and abandoning her.

  • Published:
The sex scandal currently rocking Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, is taking a new dimension with the lady who accused him going on video to reveal more sordid details.

the lady, a Nigerian singer cum stripper based in Canada, Stephanie Otobo, granting an interview to Sahara TV where she gave graphic details of her sexual acts with the man of God.

In the video, Otobo who accused Apostle Suleman of having sex with her several times and impregnating her in the process narrated how the man of God had promised to marry her but later abandoned her after getting her pregnant.

Stephanie Otobo has denied allegations againts Apostle Suleman play

Stephanie Otobo has denied allegations againts Apostle Suleman

(Instagram)

 

She added that Apostle Suleman had insisted on her bringing her female friends for them to have a threesome sex as well the man of God boasting of having sex with many ladies including actresses.

Though the Apostle's media team had come out to deny the allegations as well as publishing a statement from Otobo denying making the earlier statements, the incriminating video is another step towards denting the image of the fiery preacher who took to his Twitter handle to make a mockery of the allegations.

The flamboyant man of God claims that the video and the allegations are not only false but malicious, wondering why a more presentable lady was not used by those who want to bring him down.

In his estimation, the lady is not worth his time and that those who are paid Otobo to bring him down should have used someone who would be more believable.

Read what he said via his handle:

"Just saw the picture..they could have used a more presentable lady...Nigeria politicians and comedy

U hear stories and u laugh. Very poor job. We know where certain stories come from; every voice has an invoice; the church is standing tall."

Screenshot of Apostle Suleman play

Screenshot of Apostle SulemanPhoto Credit: Instagram

( Instagram)

 

Screenshot of Apostle Suleman

Photo Credit: Instagram

Read the tweets here.

 

 

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

