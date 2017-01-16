A suspected ritualist, Saheed Musiliu, has been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command with a fresh human head, Tribune Newspaper reports.

According to the report, Musiliu was arrested on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at the Olomi area of Ibadan, the state capital with the head of a corpse he exhumed at the back of Basic Community Primary School in the area.

It was gathered that policemen from Sanyo Division of the state Police Command were alerted at about 6:00 am by a member of the public when the suspect was noticed by community members.

But by the time the police arrived at the scene, hoodlums refused to allow them take the suspect away, saying that they should be allowed to carry out jungle justice on him.

In the ensuing confusion, the hoodlums reportedly attacked the police patrol team that came, vandalizing its patrol van in the process, while also making bonfires as they insisted on taking the suspect from the police.

They were said to have attempted to burn the police van with the policemen in it, making the patrol team to quickly leave the scene.

Later, the police were said to have reinforced and stormed the area where they rescued the suspect and took him into custody.

During interrogation by the police, the suspect allegedly confessed to having exhumed a corpse and cut its head, saying it was meant for sale to those who intended to carry out money ritual, adding that he had sold two human parts to those who needed them in the past.