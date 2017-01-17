A suspected drug addict identified as Ali has been arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command for allegedly killing his elder sister over her refusal to give him money to buy his drugs.

Guardian reports that the victim, a Mass Communications National Diploma (ND) student of the Nasarwa State Polytechnic, Lafia, was murdered by her brother after he had pestered her for money to get his supply of the hard substance but she kept telling him she had no money to give him.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kennedy Idirisu, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect murdered his sister on Sunday, January 8, 2017, because she refused to give him money to buy cocaine.

“When she refused to give him money that evening, he was furious and invited his friends who are drug addicts to force her hand by stealing her iPhone.

Not satisfied, the friends, three in number, strangled her and hit her head with a hard object,” DSP Idirisu said.

The PPRO added that the lifeless body of the victim was discovered in her room at the family residence behind the Central Bank building at Bukan-Sidi, Lafia.

He said family members became curious and had to go knock on her door that fateful morning when she did not show up for the general morning prayer and when there was no response from within, the broke down the door only to discover that she had been murdered.

Idirisu said the suspect has confessed that he wanted to sell his sister’s phone so as to buy cocaine, just as another suspect, Kelvin Shehu, has been arrested following Ali’s confession.