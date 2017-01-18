Fry Pan To Fire Man loses teeth, burns face as e-cigarette explodes [Photos]

Andrew Hall is grateful to be alive, albeit short of seven teeth after e-cigarette explodes in his face.

  • Published:
Andrew Hall suffers burns to his face and mouth after e-cigarette explodes in his face play

Andrew Hall suffers burns to his face and mouth after e-cigarette explodes in his face

(facebook)

In America Man rushed to the hospital after e-Cigarette explosion
In Cologne Man severely injured after he tried to smoke an e-cigarette
Vaping The trendy way to smoke and not harm your body
In Japan Electronic Marlboro sucks smokers away from local tobacco
In UK Study endorses "game-changing" e-cigarettes for first time
In the UK E-cigarettes are much safer than actual cigarettes, research finds
DJ Cuppy Femi Otedola's daughter caught smoking Shisha
‘404’ Wahala Welder kills friend over dog meat in Lagos
From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Worker
Busy Body Man who criticized 'Igbo' smokers has ear bitten off during fight

A young man is battling serious injuries to his mouth and face following an accident with an E-cigarette.

Andrew Hall reportedly lost seven teeth, suffered facial burns and had plastic melted and stuck to his face after the e-cigarette he was smoking exploded in his mouth, Daily Mail reports.

Even worse, Hall's mouth was not the only thing that took a hit from the explosion.

ALSO READ: Man severely injured after he tried to smoke an e-cigarette

Hall who is very lucky to be alive, took to Facebook, to share photos of his apartment, which also suffered.

Part of the ruined vapouriser play

Part of the ruined vapouriser

(facebook)

 

 

The photos show a broken sink with blood splattered everywhere, soot-stained walls and blood splattered tiles, all as a result of the explosion.

Damage done to the house in the explosion play

Damage done to the house in the explosion

(facebook)

He was grateful enough to be alive that he warned fellow vapers of the dangers of e-cigarettes.

Hall wrote,  "I’ve been vaping for about a year now and assure you I did not do anything I wasn’t supposed to – but it exploded in my face. I’ve lost at least 7 teeth, second degree burns to face and neck and have been pulling chunks of plastic, teeth and foreign objects from mouth, throat and lips.

"I was lucky and they’re was a huge amount of damage to the room in my house I was in as well.  I know vapes help people quit smoking cigarettes and that’s amazing. I just want to bring to light this is possible that they can explode without warning.

"I would have said 'no way that’s possible' until now."

Part of the ruined vapouriser play

Part of the ruined vapouriser

(facebook)

 

ALSO READ: Man rushed to the hospital after e-Cigarette explosion

Daily Mail reports that Hall is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

E-cigarettes were created as an easier way to stop smoking traditional cigarettes but the dangers of these technologies are forcing some to stick to Tobacco cigarettes, or better still quite of their own accord.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme yet to pay Nigerians after returnbullet
3 Denrele Edun Media personality opens up on family struggles on CNN...bullet

Gist

Prison bars
In Lagos Court remands bus conductor for allegedly robbing couple of wedding rings, others
Court gavel
Crook Real Estate agent in court over alleged N7.8m theft
Chief Judge of Abia state- Justice Theresa Uzoamaka Uzokwe
In Abia Chief Judge frees 2 inmates, grants 5 accused persons bail
In Edo Police Inspector arrested for alleged extra-judicial killing