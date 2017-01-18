A young man is battling serious injuries to his mouth and face following an accident with an E-cigarette.

Andrew Hall reportedly lost seven teeth, suffered facial burns and had plastic melted and stuck to his face after the e-cigarette he was smoking exploded in his mouth, Daily Mail reports.

Even worse, Hall's mouth was not the only thing that took a hit from the explosion.

ALSO READ: Man severely injured after he tried to smoke an e-cigarette

Hall who is very lucky to be alive, took to Facebook, to share photos of his apartment, which also suffered.

The photos show a broken sink with blood splattered everywhere, soot-stained walls and blood splattered tiles, all as a result of the explosion.

He was grateful enough to be alive that he warned fellow vapers of the dangers of e-cigarettes.

Hall wrote, "I’ve been vaping for about a year now and assure you I did not do anything I wasn’t supposed to – but it exploded in my face. I’ve lost at least 7 teeth, second degree burns to face and neck and have been pulling chunks of plastic, teeth and foreign objects from mouth, throat and lips.

"I was lucky and they’re was a huge amount of damage to the room in my house I was in as well. I know vapes help people quit smoking cigarettes and that’s amazing. I just want to bring to light this is possible that they can explode without warning.

"I would have said 'no way that’s possible' until now."

ALSO READ: Man rushed to the hospital after e-Cigarette explosion

Daily Mail reports that Hall is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital and is being treated for his injuries.