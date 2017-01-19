Anger Management Businessman in court for allegedly inflicting injury on manhood of another man

The court has admitted a businessman to N100,000 bail for injuring another's manhood, amongst other things.

A 30-year-old businessman, Mustapha Shaibu, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, for inflicting injury on the manhood of one Adamu.

Shaibu of Gudan Sija, Tipper Garrage, Mararaba is facing a three-count charge of criminal force, house trespass and causing grievous hurt.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Heman Donald, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 14 at the complainant’s shop in Tipper Garrage Mararaba.

Donald said that the matter was reported at  ‘A’ Division Police Station” by Umaru Adamu, of Angwan Limah, Masaka on the same day.

“On that fateful day, the accused went to Adamu’s shop, situated at Tipper Garrage, when he got there; the accused woke the complainant who was fast asleep.

“When the complainant woke up, Shaibu did not say anything, rather he started beating the complainant and inflicted injury on his manhood,’’ the prosecutor said.

Donald said that the offence contravened Sections 266, 248 and 241 of the Penal Code.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Presiding judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one reliable surety.

Shekarau said that the surety must be a civil servant from Grade Level 15 and above.

He ordered that the surety must deposit his appointment letter to the registrar of the court.

The judge adjourned the case to Feb. 2.

