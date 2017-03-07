A man who promised a woman marriage but dumped her after having his feel of her would ever live in regrets after he developed mature and full grown breasts as a result of his actions.

This may sound strange and far fetched but a Facebook user, Brian Jonah Dennis, who is the Media Officer to Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club, a top soccer outfit in Nigeria, swears it is true as he claimed to be a witness to the strange scenario when the man was taken to a church for spiritual deliverance .

According to Dennis, the young man had proposed marriage to the lady but after she had placed all hopes on him, he abandoned her to get married to another woman.

The angry lady who would not be taken for a fool decided to charm him by making him grow breasts like a woman.

This is who Dennis captured the scene:

"This man promised to marry a girl and never fulfilled it, so she jazzed him and he is now carrying her breasts on his chest.

Please if I ever promised you marriage, send your village address let me come and see your people, I don't want to end up like this."

Dennis did not, however, say if the man had been delivered of the bobby yolk in the church neither did he give the identity of the afflicted man but the warning is very clear.