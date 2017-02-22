The Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja, has granted a N200,000 bail to a man, Awalu Usman, 25, who was accused of stealing a sum of N1,500.

Usman, who was arraigned on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, reportedly went uninvited to the room of Okoro Okoro, and stole the amount which was contained in a wallet.

As a result, the accused who resides in Angwan Dodo, has been charged with a two-count of criminal trespass and theft.

According to reports, the wallet was found with Usman following police investigation into the matter.

Alhaji Alhassan Kusherki, the judge who presided over the case adjourned the hearing till Wednesday, April 19, 2017, following the accused not-guilty plea.