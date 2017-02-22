The police in Lagos State have dragged a 49-year-old man, Adekunle Adewusi to an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrate's Court for allegedly dumping the corpse of his daughter inside a canal.

Adewusi, a father of nine, according to the police prosecutor, Sergeant Kehinde Omisakin, was caught on February 7, 2017, while disposing of the remains of the girl said to be four-years-old inside a canal in the Ikeja area of the state at about 10 pm.

ALSO READ: "Shocking: Old woman caught with dead baby strapped on her back in Lagos"

Sgt. Omisakin told the court that Adewusi who resides at 25, Folorunaho Kuku Street, Opebi, was seen by residents of the area while dumping the dead child and was arrested after a report was lodged at a station.

“The accused in his statement claimed that the deceased was pushed on a sharp object by her playmates and because the wound was not properly treated, it developed into a big issue.

Instead of taking the child to the hospital, he decided to do a home remedy which eventually led to her death.

And instead of depositing the remains at the mortuary, the accused dumped her body in a canal close to his residence. The deceased is the sixth child of the accused and has eight other siblings,” the prosecutor said.

According to the police, Adewusi said in his statement:

“She is my sixth child and we don’t have any picture of her. When she died there was no money to take her to the mortuary and there was no money to buy land and bury her.

“So that’s why my wife and I decided to put her corpse into a sack bag and kept her body beside the canal where we lived. Which we later throw her inside the canal at Monkey Village in Opebi.”

Adewusi who was arraigned on a two-count for misconduct with regards to a corpse and without lawful justification in disposing of a corpse, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

ALSO READ: "Mother From Hell: Woman throws epileptic son’s corpse into soak away pit"

The presiding magistrate, Mr. A.T. Elias ordered the prosecutor to bring the other eight children of the accused and his wife so as to enable him to give his ruling on the adjourned date and ordered that the suspect be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case till February 27, 2017, for hearing.