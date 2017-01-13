A 29-year-old man, Christian Chima, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 15-year-old girl.

He was also accused of forcefully collecting her ATM card and mobile phone.

The accused, whose address was not stated, was arraigned on a three-count charge of kidnapping, theft and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kemi Adeniran, said the accused committed the offences on Dec. 31, 2016, in company with others still at large.

She told the court that the offence was committed at Diamond Bank Road at Ikorodu Area of Lagos.

Adendiran said that Chima and his gang attempted to kidnap one 15-year-old girl identified as Yoma.

“Chima’s intention with his other members was to abduct Yoma.

“In their attempt to commit the offence, the accused and his gang also forcefully confiscated the victim’s Skye Bank ATM card and her Tecno mobile phone.

“The value of the stolen phone is yet unknown and these properties were taken in a manner reminiscent of stealing.

“Yoma was also deprived of her N7, 000 cash,’’ Adeniran added.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 409, 404 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. Oshodi-Makanju granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till Jan. 26 for mention.