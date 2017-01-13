In The Bag Man docked over alleged attempt to kidnap 15-yr-old girl

A 29-year-old man is in court on a three-count charge of kidnapping, theft and conspiracy.

  • Published:
Court gavel play

Court gavel

(This Day)

Lord Have Mercy Cultists kidnap, gang rape 15-yr-old girl
DSS Intelligence agency arrests notorious kidnappers
Child Trafficking 'I lure kids with fried yam, sweets' - kidnap suspect
In Imo Police arrest banana trader for kidnapping 3-yr-old boy
NSCDC Security operatives foil kidnap attempt on Sokoto businessman
Sledgehammer Kidnappers in Lagos to get the death sentence
Day Of Reckoning Suspected kidnapper beaten to pulp in Benue
Badoo Accountant kidnaps self after stealing N15M from company
In Lagos Police arrest man for defrauding his employer of N19.5 million
Jungle Justice Suspected kidnappers, stripped beaten in Calabar

A 29-year-old man, Christian Chima, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attempting  to kidnap a 15-year-old girl.

He was also accused of  forcefully collecting  her ATM card and mobile phone.

The accused, whose address was not stated, was arraigned  on a three-count charge of kidnapping, theft and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kemi Adeniran, said  the accused committed the offences  on Dec. 31, 2016, in company with  others still at large.

She told the court that the offence was committed at Diamond Bank Road at Ikorodu Area of Lagos.

Adendiran said that Chima and his gang attempted to kidnap one 15-year-old girl identified as Yoma.

“Chima’s intention with his other members was to abduct Yoma.

“In their attempt to commit the offence, the accused and his gang also forcefully confiscated the victim’s Skye Bank ATM card and her Tecno mobile phone.

“The value of the stolen phone is yet unknown and these properties were taken in a manner reminiscent of stealing.

“Yoma was also deprived of her N7, 000 cash,’’ Adeniran added.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 409, 404 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,  2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. Oshodi-Makanju granted the accused bail in the sum of  N50, 000 bail with two sureties  in like sum.

The case was adjourned till  Jan. 26 for mention.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks onlinebullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme is back!bullet
3 Not Man Enough Husband takes to social media to disgrace wifebullet

Gist

Extramarital affairs between married men and maids have destroyed a lot of marriages
Divorce Court dissolves 18-year-old marriage over husband’s irresponsible behaviour
Arrest
In Lagos Two docked over theft of N.12m motor parts, assault
Gavel
In Lagos Civil servant, 33, docked over alleged fraud
Bobrisky dazzles in an all black attire.
Bobrisky Nigerian crossdresser dares the police to arrest him