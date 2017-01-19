Strong Heart Man docked for threatening, assaulting police officer

For threatening and assaulting a police officer, a trader has been admitted to bail in the sum of N50, 000.

A trader has appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 19, 2016, for allegedly assaulting and threatening the life of a female police officer.

The accused, Akeem Busari, 42, a resident of Fatunga Onamade Street, Sabo, Ikorodu, is standing trial on a two-count charge of assault and threat to life, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

ALSO READ: Bus conductor charged for assaulting police officer

The court heard that the accused committed the offences on January 15, at Ketu Police Station, Lagos.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, said that the complainant, Insp. Stella Obeta, attached to the Ketu Police Station, was assaulted and threatened by the accused while she was on duty at the station.

“Busari came into the station in an aggressive manner, pointed one of his fingers at the police officer and used it to hit her face.

“He also threatened that he would remove her police uniform and assassinate her.’’

The prosecutor added that Busari also threatened to have the complainant sacked from the force if he was unable to kill her, unless his vehicle was released.

According to Ihiehie, the offences contravened Sections 172(a) and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

ALSO READ: Man docked for allegedly assaulting police officer

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, granted Busari bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties whose addresses must be verified by the court.

She also ruled that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused and must deposit N50, 000 into the account of the court’s chief registrar’s account.

Sule-Amzat went on to adjourn the case till February 2.

