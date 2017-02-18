Dr. Isaac Ojukwu, a man believed to around 60 years of age has committed suicide after setting his lodge in an hotel on fire and a rescue attempt by neighbours.

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 16, 2017, in Nyanya, a popular place in Nasarawa State, the Daily Post reports.

Owner of the hotel, Sylvanus M. Itodo (MON), a professor at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, who spent time with the deceased a day before the incident expressed shock over his death.

He said, “We were all sitting together that fateful night (Wednesday night) before he left to watch football match and I also left the hotel premises by 11pm, to go and sleep.

“It was around 12am that I recieved a phone call from one of the boys in the hotel, crying, that my hotel was on fire.

"Before I could get down here, the flame was everywhere; and it took the efforts of the Federal Fire Service to prevent the inferno from escalating to the surrounding houses."

Ojukwu, who was married to a German woman reportedly stayed at the hotel with any visit from his family.

A man named Ohize Yakubu, who occupied a room close to the apartment of the deceased narrated how he and others attempted but failed to rescue an Ojukwu who seemed resolute to die.

“We went to watch Arsenal and Bayern match that night, I came back to the hotel and Dr. Isaac came in 5 minutes later.

"After some minutes, I started hearing strange sound from his room, which is directly opposite my room. He was not shouting loud enough, all I could hear was ‘yeh’, ‘yeh’.

“At first, I was scared to open the door, because I didn’t know if it was a robbery attack, until I heard and recognised the voice of one of our neighbours, beckoning on Dr. Isaac to open the door and come out, shouting fire, fire.

“Then I asked my wife to take my son and rush out of the building while I joined other neighbours and we forced his door open, we met him standing in the sitting room while fire was burning in the bedroom.

"He was unhurt, we then held his hands and asked him to follow us. All of a sudden, he struggled his way from our hands and ran into the burning room.

“At this point, everyone ran back as the inferno had started escalating and all my belongings got burnt. My wife only escaped with my son.

"I was engaged in the process of rescuing Dr. Isaac, and lost all my belongings in the process,” the rescuer explained.

All that was left from the incident was a destroyed hotel building and the lifeless body of Ojukwu who was burnt beyond recognition.