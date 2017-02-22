Domestic Violence Man brutalizes wife, leaves her with internal bleeding

A man who brutalized his wife causing her internal bleeding has been remanded in the Kirikiri Prison.

A married woman is currently battling for her life in a hospital after her husband brutalized her, leaving her with internal bleeding.

PM Express reports that the woman, Winfred Chibuzor Olayemi, was rushed to a hospital after her husband, Eniola Olayemi, viciously battered her in their home at Jakande Estate in the Isolo area of Lagos State.

The woman, a mother of three, it was gathered, had a disagreement with her husband about an undisclosed matter in the night which prompted Olayemi raining heavy blows on her till she fainted.

When she was rushed to the hospital, tests carried on her revealed that she had internal bleeding as a result of the assault.

The matter was reported to the police at the Ejigbo Police Division and her husband was promptly arrested.

At the police station, Olayemi allegedly denied beating his wife until the police referred her to the Isolo General Hospital where he was diagnosed with internal bleeding.

He was subsequently charged before the Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court with unlawful assault where he pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. J.O.E Adeyemi subsequently granted him bail in the sum N50,000 with two sureties in the like sum but ordered that he should be remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

