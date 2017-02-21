Domestic Violence Man batters wife 2 weeks after CS

A woman whose husband brutalized her two weeks after giving birth through a Cesarean Section has cried out for help.

The battered Nsifiok Columba has cried out to the public for help

The battered Nsifiok Columba has cried out to the public for help

A married woman has cried out after her husband battered her just two weeks after she put to be through a Cesarean Section (CS).

The victim, Nsifiok Columba whose husband is the younger brother to Itoro Columba, the Caretaker Chairman of Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, took her plea to the Due Process Advocates (DPA), a human rights advocacy group, where she narrated how her husband has been brutalizing her and that she needs help to the constant assault to stop.

The lady said after she was delivered of a baby through the CS, her husband brutalized her so much she had to be rushed to the hospital where the doctors had to stitch her up again.

She also posted photos of her face where the husband almost blinded her with her mouth stitched after another round of battery.

See the messages Columba sent to the DPA group begging them to publish her story for the whole world to see.

