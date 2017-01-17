Devil Incarnate Man arrested for killing wife in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 26-year-old man who murdered his wife during a fight and threw her corpse out of the window.

A 26-year-old man, Mathew Oguntade, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his 20-year-old wife, Mary, during a fight.

Punch reports that the couple who lived behind the Anglican Church at Owode-Ijako, in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, got into a family squabble in the night of Friday, January 13, 2017, leading to a fight during which Oguntade strangled his wife, threw her body out of the window and fled the scene.

ALSO READ: “Double Tragedy: Man murders wife, commits suicide in Enugu”

The community development association Chairman of the area, Iskilu Kareem, was said to have reported the case to the police after residents discovered the body the following day.

Kareem explained that he had received a telephone call from a member of the vigilance group in the area that the husband and wife were engaged in a scuffle, adding that before he got to their house, the husband had strangled his wife, threw the body outside through a window and ran away.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said:

“The Divisional Police Officer, Sango Police Division, Akinsola Ogunwale, a Superintendent of Police, later led detectives to the scene and took the corpse to the Ifo General Hospital’s mortuary, after which a manhunt was launched for the suspect.”

ASP Oyeyemi added that police efforts paid off the following day when the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.”

ALSO READ: “Devil In Disguise: Man flees after butchering wife in Edo”

The police spokesman said that the suspect has confessed to the crime, saying it was the devil that made him kill his wife, emphasizing that he would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

