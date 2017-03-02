In The Bag Man, 42, docked over fraud, threat to life

An Abeokuta Magistrates' Court has granted a 42-year-old man bail in the sum of N250, 000 for fraud.

  • Published:
Court Gavel play

Court Gavel

(ppcgeeks)

In Ogun Court frees man accused of N.85m fraud
Bad Guy Crippled man docked for defrauding retiree of N3.4M
Just Joking Student who posted video of drugged toddler apologizes
Sodomy Court jails 2 blind men 6 years each for homosexuality
Good For You Man bags 1-year jail term for unlawful possession of cannabis sativa
Divorce Woman, 48, seeks dissolution of 15-year-old union for lack of care
In Sokoto Police arraign Man for attempted intimidation
In Anambra Suspected armed robbers kill policeman, injure another in Onitsha
Accidental Discharge Policeman shoots Airforce officer during brawl
Agro Matters Pastor accused of seducing ex-Rep Dilkon’s wife granted bail

A 42-year-old man, Shobayo Olasupo, was on Thursday docked at an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a woman of N1.65million.

Olasupo is facing a two- count charge of fraud and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbejiale, told the court that the accused committed the offences in August 2013, at Sweet Sensation, Oke-Ilewo in Abeokuta.

Eigbejiale alleged that the accused obtained the sum of N1.65 million from the complainant, one Mrs Sanusi Adebukola, with the pretext of co-opting her into a supply business with the Nigeria Prisons Service.

“The accused also on July 25, 2016 threatened to deal with the complainant if she ever requested to collect money she invested in the business from him,’’ he said.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 419 and 86(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Oriyomi Sofowora, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a grade level 14 officer in the state civil service.

Sofowora adjourned the case till March 20, for hearing.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Spiritual Sex Man raped every night by 2 female spirits cries for helpbullet
2 Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by...bullet
3 Morning Teaser 'My husband has turned me into a prostitute'bullet

Gist

Court gavel.
Sodomy Court jails 2 blind men 6 years each for homosexuality
Some Nigerian Police officers
Accidental Discharge Policeman shoots Airforce officer during brawl
BRT buses
A Child Like This 19-yr-old in soup for allegedly stabbing BRT driver, stealing N13,500
Siemens holds Digitalization Day to promote its offerings and solutions to customers
Siemens Brand holds Digitalization Day to promote its offerings and solutions to customers