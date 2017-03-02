A 42-year-old man, Shobayo Olasupo, was on Thursday docked at an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a woman of N1.65million.

Olasupo is facing a two- count charge of fraud and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbejiale, told the court that the accused committed the offences in August 2013, at Sweet Sensation, Oke-Ilewo in Abeokuta.

Eigbejiale alleged that the accused obtained the sum of N1.65 million from the complainant, one Mrs Sanusi Adebukola, with the pretext of co-opting her into a supply business with the Nigeria Prisons Service.

“The accused also on July 25, 2016 threatened to deal with the complainant if she ever requested to collect money she invested in the business from him,’’ he said.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 419 and 86(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Oriyomi Sofowora, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a grade level 14 officer in the state civil service.

Sofowora adjourned the case till March 20, for hearing.