Man,37, bags 6 months in prison for stealing plasma TV

A 37-year-old man has been slammed with six months in jail for stealing good worth N199,000.

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Thursday sentenced a 37-year-old man, Faleti Matthew,  to six months in prison for stealing a Plasma television and other valuables worth N199,000.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S. O. Banwo, who gave the sentence, did not give the convict any option of fine.

Banwo sentenced the accused, of no fixed address, after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of stealing and burglary.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 7, at about 11.00p.m., at Araromi Avenue, Off Kooko Atan, Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused broke into the house of one Tope Ogunmode through the ceiling and stole a plasma television and other valuable items valued N199, 000.

The offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 412 of the Criminal Code Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun, 2006. 

