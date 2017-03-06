An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that one Abiodun Olusola, 25, should be remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 56-year-old farmer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, who gave the order, said that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Adegboye thereafter, adjourned the case to March. The accused is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo, told court that the accused committed the offence on March 1 at Oke-Oro Ekiti in Ekiti State.

Leranmo alleged that the accused raped the woman on her way home from farm.

The offence contravened Section 358 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.