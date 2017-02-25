An Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court on Friday sentenced a 23- year- old man, Olamide Lakan, to two years imprisonment for burglary and theft of a motorcycle valued at N210,000.

Lekan, who faced a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and theft, admitted guilt and was promptly handed the jail term.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olakunle Shonibare, had told the court that the convict and others, still at large, committed the crime on Feb. 2, at No. 39, Kinito Olugeshin St., Sabo in Abeokuta

Shonibare explained that the accused, and his accomplices, broke into the compound of Mr Muhammed Umaru, the complainant, and stole his motorcycle with registration no OGUN WAD 785.

According to the prosecutor, Umaru had parked the motorcycle inside his compound, when the accused and his accomplices came and stole it.

Shonibare told the court that the accused person was an ex-convict, who was released on compassionate grounds in 2016.

“When the complainant was searching for his motorcycle, neighbours suspected the accused, because he was seen around the area with two men during the day.

“Based on that suspicion, the suspect was arrested and he confessed that two of his friends took the motorcycle to Lagos for sale.”

Shonibare said that the offences contravened Sections 410, 411, and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate Mr Idowu Olayinka sentenced Lakan to two years imprisonment without option of fine.