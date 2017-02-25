Stubborn Fly Man, 23, jailed 2 years for stealing N210,000 motorcycle

A 23-year-old ex-convict has been thrown in prison for the theft of a motorcycle valued at N210,000.

  • Published:
Court gavel. play

Court gavel.

(Press)

In Ilorin Court orders remand of guard over alleged possession of stolen property
In Ogun Man, 35, docked over alleged N150, 000 motorcycle theft
In Lagos Commercial driver, carpenter docked for allegedly stealing motorcycle valued at N250, 000
Specialist ‘I love stealing in Mosques as it is safer’ -Imam's son
In Lagos Drama as motorcycle thief defecates in courtroom
Breach Of Contract Security guard dragged to court over alleged stealing
Jungle Justice Bag snatcher stripped, beaten in Abuja [Photo]
Jungle Justice Motorcycle thief burnt to death in Kebbi
Jungle Justice Ex-convict lynched to death for stealing mobile phone in Calabar
Wonders Never End Indian man caught for allegedly 'stealing' Okadaman's penis

An Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court on Friday sentenced a 23- year- old man, Olamide Lakan, to two years imprisonment for burglary and theft of a motorcycle valued at N210,000.

Lekan, who faced a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and theft, admitted guilt and was promptly handed the jail term.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olakunle Shonibare, had told the court that the convict and others, still at large, committed  the crime on Feb. 2, at No. 39, Kinito Olugeshin St., Sabo in Abeokuta

Shonibare explained  that the accused, and his accomplices, broke into the compound of Mr Muhammed Umaru, the complainant, and stole his motorcycle with registration no OGUN WAD 785.

According  to the prosecutor, Umaru had parked the motorcycle inside his compound, when the accused and his accomplices came and stole it.

Shonibare told the court that the accused person was an ex-convict, who was released on compassionate grounds in 2016.

“When the complainant was searching for his motorcycle, neighbours suspected the accused, because he was seen around the area with two men during the day.

“Based on that suspicion, the suspect was arrested and he confessed that two of his friends took the motorcycle to Lagos for sale.”

Shonibare said that the offences contravened Sections 410, 411, and 390(9) of the Criminal  Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate Mr Idowu Olayinka sentenced Lakan to two years imprisonment without option of fine.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Why do some South Africans hate Nigerians?bullet
2 Dirty Laundry Zimbabwean teenager exposes sugar mummy who sells sperm...bullet
3 Be Gone! Man seeks divorce from wife addicted to masturbationbullet

Gist

Handy gifts for men
See Gobe Police arraign car wash attendants over customer’s stolen wristwatch
Murder
In Epe 3 teenage boys at risk of getting death sentence following murder, robbery charges
Divorce.
Below Performance! Woman seeks divorce from small penis husband
Ibrahim Bauni
Ibrahim Bauni Kannywood producer dies following brief illness