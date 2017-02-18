An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court, Osun State, has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Ogunlusi Abass, who reportedly stole some petty items.

Abass was accused of making away with dry fish, seven pieces of noodles and a tin of three crown milk belonging to Rasheed Shakirat, who resides in Onibueja, Osogbo.

Inspector Fagboyinbo Abiodun, the police prosecutor on the case valued the items stolen at N4,630.

The crime contravened section 411 and section 390 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol II. Laws of Osun State of Nigeria; 2002 according to Abiodun.

Bearing into consideration the remorsefulness of the accused, his counsel, Mrs. A Y Dada appealed to Chief Magistrate, Olusola Aluko to show mercy in the ruling against the offender.

He was soon offered an option to pay a fine of N10,000 or serve jail term for a period of six months.

Unfortunately, the latter ended up to be his fate following his failure to make the payment.