Home > Gist >

Lucky Star :  10 escape unharmed as fire razes houses in Warri

Lucky Star 10 escape unharmed as fire razes houses in Warri

An inferno caused by an electric spark has rendered 10 homeless but with their live intact.

  • Published:
play

In Sokoto Couple, 1-year-old son die in inferno
Which Kind Life? Six buildings razed by fire in Rivers State
InEdo Shopping mall razed by fire
InEdo Petrol tanker rams into vehicles killing 22
A Woman Scorned Mistress sets pastors home on fire, kills wife, kids, in Lagos
InIbadan Tanker explosion leaves one dead, 12 vehicles destroyed
In Zaria 1 dead as petrol tanker fire razes police division, 15 vehicles
Double Disaster Siblings die in kerosene explosion in Akwa Ibom
Raging Inferno Fire destroys valuable goods in Kaduna market
Double Tragedy Family in tears as 3-yr-old twin die in fuel fire

Ten persons have been reported to have escaped an early morning fire that razed buildings and shops on Friday, December 30, 2016, in Warri, Delta State.

Daily Post reports that the incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on Friday and lasted till 3:20 a.m, at Ekurode Urhobo in Warri, and has been attributed to an electric spark.

ALSO READ: Valuables destroyed in Lagos Airport Hotel fire

Thankfully, no lives were lost but properties worth millions of Naira, including goods at the commercial shops, were destroyed in the inferno while the occupants of the building have been rendered homeless.

According to Daily Post, the intervention of the Chairman of the Community, Mr. Samuel Edema, Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force “A” Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Kevin Zuokumor, the Delta State Fire Service and the Shell Petroleum Development Company Fire Service to put the fire under control.

The chairman of the community Mr Samuel Edema told Daily Post, “We had a distress call from our people about the fire outbreak, so I called the State Fire Service and Shell Fire Service come to our aid. It took the intervention of SPDC to put out the fire.”

One of the occupants of the building who identified herself as Grace and a post graduate student claimed that her certificates from the primary to the University level were burnt by the fire, while another occupant of the building, Mrs Rose Debekeme, said her goods‎ worth millions of Naira were destroyed by the inferno.

ALSO READ: Trade hub in Nassarawa gets gutted by fire

They asked for the intervention of the government in their dire situations.

In a similar development, about 80 people were reportedly rendered homeless last weekend after fires razed homes in two different parts of Rivers State.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Femi Otedola Matharoo sisters apologise to billionaire [video]bullet
2 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
3 Gone To Rest Bride-to-be who was murdered by cook goes home todaybullet

Gist

A pot of boiling water
Cold Heart Woman bathes sleeping hubby with hot oil on Xmas day
A broken bottle used as weapon of attack
Devil Incarnate 37-yr-old man stabs wife's private part with broken bottle
Idris Ajao
In Osun 72 year old man caught with a skull
Olamide and Davido holding red cups
Robert Hulseman Inventor of the red cup passes on