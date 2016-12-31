Lucky Star :  10 escape unharmed as fire razes houses in Warri

Ten persons have been reported to have escaped an early morning fire that razed buildings and shops on Friday, December 30, 2016, in Warri, Delta State.

Daily Post reports that the incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on Friday and lasted till 3:20 a.m, at Ekurode Urhobo in Warri, and has been attributed to an electric spark.

Thankfully, no lives were lost but properties worth millions of Naira, including goods at the commercial shops, were destroyed in the inferno while the occupants of the building have been rendered homeless.

According to Daily Post, the intervention of the Chairman of the Community, Mr. Samuel Edema, Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force “A” Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Kevin Zuokumor, the Delta State Fire Service and the Shell Petroleum Development Company Fire Service to put the fire under control.

The chairman of the community Mr Samuel Edema told Daily Post, “We had a distress call from our people about the fire outbreak, so I called the State Fire Service and Shell Fire Service come to our aid. It took the intervention of SPDC to put out the fire.”

One of the occupants of the building who identified herself as Grace and a post graduate student claimed that her certificates from the primary to the University level were burnt by the fire, while another occupant of the building, Mrs Rose Debekeme, said her goods‎ worth millions of Naira were destroyed by the inferno.

They asked for the intervention of the government in their dire situations.