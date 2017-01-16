Loyola Jesuit College Seamstress slams N500m suit on school over injury

  Published:
Mrs Emily Amedu, a former seamstress with Loyola Jesuit College, has dragged her employer to court claiming N500 million as general damages.

The case which came up for mention at the National Industrial Court Abuja, indicated that the claimant was allegedly injured while performing tasks for the school.

The seamstress, who was in court supported by a walking aid said she was asked to get uniforms from a store when she had a fall which affected her spinal cord.

“Efforts to make the school incur the expenses for her numerous surgeries had failed, which prompted the suit,’’ she said.

She, therefore, prayed the court to prevail on the school to treat her effectively and settle all medical bills spent so far.

Counsel to the claimant, Mr Shola Egbeyinka, held that it was unfair practice for the school to deny liability for his client’s injury.

He urged the court to compel the school to be liable for all her medical treatments, retire his client properly with all allowances and accrued benefits paid.

The school’s lawyer, Mr Joseph Nwabufo, told the court he would be ready with witnesses at the hearing of the case.

The presiding judge, Justice Ebeye Isele adjourned the case till March 1, for hearing. 

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

