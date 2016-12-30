Home > Gist >

Lost Love :  Groom calls off wedding after catching bride with lover 2 days to event

Lost Love Groom calls off wedding after catching bride with lover 2 days to event

A devastated young man has called off his wedding two days to the time after catching his bride with another man.

  • Published:
The estranged couple, Anthony Ekweanu and Frances Obi play

The estranged couple, Anthony Ekweanu and Frances Obi

(Facebook)

Runaway Bride Bride allegedly took to her heels after realising groom is not an oil company staff
Hilarious Groom abandons new bride, flees registry after sighting wife
Disappointment! Bride abandons fiancé on wedding day because he's not a graduate
Runaway Bride Drama as newly wedded bride calls off marriage, flees reception [Photos]
Runaway Bride Bride reportedly abandoned marriage for former heartthrob
Runaway Bride Half-Naked Woman Flees Shop After Stealing Wedding Dress

A wedding which would have been held on December 29, 2016, has been called off after the groom caught his bride-to-be having sex with her lover two days before the day.

ALSO READ: “Morning Teaser: ‘2 years ago, I lost my fiancé a week to our wedding’”

The wedding which was to hold in Nnewi, Anambra State, was called off on the groom, Izuchukwu Anthony Ekweanua, following his shock find that his bride, Uchechukwu Frances Obi, was sleeping with her ex-boyfriend.

According to Ekweanua who posted the cancellation of the wedding on his Facebook wall, he had to take the decision to call off both the traditional and white wedding because Obi was caught red-handed with another man two days to their wedding.

play

 

Read how Ekweanua called off the wedding to the shock of his friends who had planned to attend the wedding:

“Hello,

Due to recent unforeseen circumstances, I have decided at this point not to continue with the proposed marriage ceremony for reasons best known to me.

Deeply sorry for any inconveniences caused. Thanks. Merry Christmas and a happy new year. Ekweanua Izuchukwu Anthony.”

ALSO READ: “Runaway Bride: Woman who failed to show up at own wedding caught with ex-lover in hotel room”

play

 

Though he did not give reasons for his decision, his close friends say Ekweanua found out his proposed wife-to-be was still seeing another man days before the wedding.

More

Runaway Bride Woman who failed to show up at own wedding caught with ex-lover in hotel room

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
2 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
3 ATM Queues Nigerian banks are behaving like MMM this Decemberbullet

Gist

Riotous youths
Looming War 2 die in Igbo, Fulani traders clash in Enugu
This worried woman needs advice
Morning Teaser ‘I just realized my mother-in-law was the cause of my barrenness’
Find your passion
Pulse Tips How to find your passion
Transactional relationships are the norm in Nigeria
Dear Nigerian Women Speaking from the other side of the aisle