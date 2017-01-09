Lost In Transit 500L OAU student declared missing

A student of OAU has been declared missing after leaving Abia State on January 4, 2017, to return to school.

Orjiugo Christiana Obumeke play

Orjiugo Christiana Obumeke

A 500 level student of Obafemi Awolowo university, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun state, has been declared missing.

The missing person identified as Miss Orjiugo Christiana Obumeke was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

LIB reports that Christiana had travelled to Aba, Abia state for the Christmas celebrations after which she left for school on January 4, 2017.

According to her family, no one has seen of heard from her since then.

Anyone with relevant information as to her whereabouts is implored to contact her family via these numbers: 08023016464, 08080888719, 08022480981.

