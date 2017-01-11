Lost And Found 14-yr-old boy who ran away from home in Jos surface in Lagos

A teenager who fled his parent's home in Jos, Plateau State, for no just reason, has been found and rescued by the police in Lagos State.

The runaway boy, Israel Solomon play

The runaway boy, Israel Solomon

(The Nation)

A 14-year-old boy, Israel Solomon, who ran away from his parents’ home in Jos, Plateau State, was found and rescued by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command at Ojota area of the state.

The Nation Newspaper reports that Solomon was found wandering around the notorious Ojota Bus Stop and when the police officers called to him and asked why he was at the bus stop, he told them that he had fled his parent’s home at Miango Junction, and joined a night bus to Lagos.

It was gathered that the young boy who could not give reasons why he fled from his home, also refused all entreaties to state why he took the action, neither could he give the phone contact of his parents or any of his relatives based in Jos.

He, however, added that he knew no one in Lagos before embarking on the journey and close examination by the police did not reveal any sign of physical abuse on his body.

According to the report, the boy has been taken to the Olusosun Police Station, Ojota, by the RRS Team from where a radio signal would be raised to the closest police station to his house in Jos.

