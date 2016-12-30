Looming War :  2 die in Igbo, Fulani traders clash in Enugu

A bloody clash that broke out between Igbo traders and Fulani butchers in a market in Enugu State has led to the death of two people, identified as Ali and Ifeanyi, with scores injured.

Guardian reports that trouble started when Ali, a Fulani butcher, brought a cow from the new Artisan market to slaughter in the Gariki Market abattoir and Ifeanyi who was one of the attendants, asked him to pay a fee of N500.

According to a source at the market, the quarrel started when the late Ali paid Ifeanyi N400 as slaughter fee instead of the stipulated N500, which caused an argument between them.

The argument later led to a fight in which the Fulani man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Ifeanyi to death .

In a bid to escape from the scene, other Igbo traders held him and killed him instantly in retaliation.

The angry traders were said to have later mobilized against the Fulani people in the market and burnt a Mosque located inside the Gariki market.

The situation was said to have created panic in the area as the traders ran for their safety leaving their wares but normalcy was, however, returned to the market, following the deployment of anti-riot policemen in the market and its environs.

The State Police Police Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident, said the deployment of anti-riot policemen was to prevent the crisis from escalating.

Another market source noted that the idea of bringing cows to the Gariki abattoir was due to the state government’s order closing the Artisan market following a clash that led to the death of a policeman, Gabriel Ugwu.