A Liberian man of God, Pastor Omas Chukuson, has been lambasted for allegedly battering his wife, leaving her in a bloody mess.

A human rights activist in that country, Edwina Gaford who posted the ugly incident on her Facebook page, said Pastor Chukuson, a resident of Morris' Farm community of Paynesville City, Monrovia, the capital of that country, brutally beat up his wife, Theodosia, in one of the most violent manners.

Pastor Chukuson was said to have stabbed his wife in the face, neck, and back, leaving her in a coma while he has been boasting that no one can touch him.

But women rights group in that country have urged the police to make sure the pastor is arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other men who feel they can go free after violating women at will, a crime that is not generally reported in that West African country.