Leatherback Turtles 22 hatchlings wash up on Elegushi Beach in Lagos

Leatherback turtles grow to become the largest in the world, and are among the oldest animals on earth.

On the 16th of February, 2016, 22 turtle hatchlings appeared on the shores of the Kids beach playground, next to Elegushi beach.

These hatchlings were identified to be leatherback turtles, an endangered species of sea turtle. What makes these turtles especially unique is that their shells are made of leather, and are not hard like other species of turtle, and when full grown, leatherback turtles, are the largest of all turtle species, and are among the oldest animals on earth.

play The leatherback turtles, though now small in size, grow to become the largest of their species. (Pulse)

 

Speaking with a worker at the beach, who was responsible for finding these hatchlings, he narrated how he stumbled on the hatchlings, explaining that he noticed crawl prints in the sand, leading to one hatchling, and through the course of the morning, continued discovering more, and more hatchlings.

The appearance of these twenty two hatchlings, may not be unrelated with the sighting of a larger leatherback, a few weeks ago, and their might be more sightings in the surrounding area, as female leatherbacks lay hundreds of eggs, in multiple nesting areas.

play Unlike other species, leatherbacks turtles have a leather shell. (Tinglar)

 

Stressing the need for environmental conservation of our oceans, the manager of the Lagos Kids Beach Playground, Doyinsola Ogunye, noted that leatherback turtles are of significant importance to the coastline, as they eat jellyfish, which are notorious for eating the fishes, and harming humans.

The 22 hatchlings were released into the ocean on the 17th of February, with a send off party held in their honour at the beach. We wish them all the best in the wild!

Be sure to check our video with the leatherback hatchlings above.

