A lawyer, Mr Falola Fasomo, 72; and four other persons were on Tuesday arraigned in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for alleged forgery.

The four other accused persons are Olubunmi Akangbe, 41; Olubunmi Amusa, 71; Prof. Adedoyin Soyibo, 70; and Dr Junaid Ogundiran, 70.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and altering.

The Prosecutor, Cpl. James Oriola, alleged that Fasomo, Akangbe, Amusa, Soyibo and Ogundiran as well as others at large conspired to commit the crime.

Oriola also alleged that the accused forged the signature on the will of Late Prof. Lateef Oluwole Amusa on March 19, 2015 , at about 9.a.m. in Ibadan.

He alleged that the accused persons at an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan knowingly and fraudulently altered the will of Amusa.

Oriola said the offences contravened Sections 467, 468, and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

All the accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty.

The counsel to the first and second defendants, Mr Babatunde Ajijola, said Fasomo was a senior lawyer and ought to be given bail on liberal terms as he would not jump bail knowing the implications.

Ajijola also urged the court to grant bail to the second defendant, Akangbe, who was the secretary to the first defendant.

Mr Abdulwasiu Raheem, the counsel to the third defendant, said his client was the legal wife of Amusa and should be granted bail on self-recognition.

Mr Omoyeni Olusola and Mr Bolaji Agoro, counsel for the fourth and fifth defendants, equally applied for bail of their clients on liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Oladiran, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety each and adjourned the case till May 9 for hearing.