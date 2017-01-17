In Oyo Landlady, 79, docked for allegedly breaking into tenant’s room

A Landlady is being sued by her tenant for alleged breaking and entering.

A 79-year-old landlady, Beatrice  Olabisi, was on Monday arraigned in  an Iyaganku Senior Magistrates’ Court Ibadan for allegedly breaking into her tenant’s room.

Olabisi, was arraigned on a one-count charge of `break-in and entering.’

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Oluseye Akinola, told the court that Olabisi on Dec. 11, 2016 at about 10 a.m. at Alafia Street, Mokola area of Ibadan, allegedly broke and entered her tenant’s room.

Akinola said the accused person entered a room apartment occupied by one Robert Michael, with the intent to commit felony to with stealing.

He said the offence contravened Section 411 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against her.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr Babatunde Ajibola, asked the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms considering her age.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola granted her bail on self-recognition and adjourned the case till Feb. 22, for hearing. 

