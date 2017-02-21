Holy Indeed! Lagos cleric exposed after sexually abusing teenage girl

An Islamic cleric, Akeem Ibrahim, has been arraigned at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja for sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Ibrahim, who was docked on Monday, February 20, 2017, reportedly shaved the victim's pubic air before engaging her in a sexual intercourse.

Shodipo Olanrewaju, a gynecologist at the Department of Family Medicine of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital confirmed this through a testimony she gave in court.

According to Olanrewaju, the accused penetrated the teenage girl through a digital method involving the use of the fingers.

“Findings revealed that she had a shaved pubic hair which the accused perpetrator shaved and went away with.

“She also had hyperemia which is an inflammatory process, there was redness and pains and those were keeping in history of digital penetration and these were contained in the report prepared by the team of doctors at the Centre due to the sensitivity of the case we receive dated 14th October, 2014,” the gynecologist told the court.

The victim, whose name was withheld revealed that Ibrahim told her he had a vision that they would be married.

He reportedly applied some concoction on her body, had sex with the victim and warned her not to reveal what transpired between them.

“He (the suspect) invited me to his house, undressed me and prepared a concoction which he applied on all parts of my body and digitally penetrated my vagina.

“He later asked me to go and warned me not to tell anyone.”

Justice S.S. Ogunsanya, who presided over the case adjourned it till Tuesday, February 11, 2017, for further discussion.

This was before admitting a contentious evidence that has caused argument between the prosecution and defense counsels.

Ayodele Johnson

e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

