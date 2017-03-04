An unidentified lady has served herself as meal for social media sharks after she was spotted wearing only an underpant at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

Some pictures posted by Instablog9ja saw the lady gallivanting the breadth of the popular shopping center with a female friend, who was also shamed for not correcting the subject on her manner of dressing.

An Instagram user with the ID, "stephsomeonenice_" wrote, "yes oh, the new style of making money. Dress naked to a mall, someone will notice U and ask for ur number. Olosho moves."

This is a reference to the fact that some women often resort to partially nudity in order to get the attention of wealthy men.

"chinex_sf_nigeria" also observed, "She should av come in leaves, or better still as per Eve before she ate the fruit," while "mz.vygold" simply took it out on the lady's company saying, "I blame her friend.....a 'good' friend would insist not to step out with her in that outfit......"

There have been no respite for people who often engage in behaviour causing controversies as the current generation of social media users have refused to turn a blind eye.