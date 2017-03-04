No Shame! Lady who walked around mall nearly unclad becomes subject of mockery

Instagram users made clear their disapproval of the woman's indecent dressing with some witty sarcasms.

Woman seen walking around shopping mall half naked. play

Woman seen walking around shopping mall half naked.

(Instablog9ja)

An unidentified lady has served herself as meal for social media sharks after she was spotted wearing only an underpant at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

Some pictures posted by Instablog9ja saw the lady gallivanting the breadth of the popular shopping center with a female friend, who was also shamed for not correcting the subject on her manner of dressing.

An Instagram user with the ID, "stephsomeonenice_" wrote, "yes oh, the new style of making money. Dress naked to a mall, someone will notice U and ask for ur number. Olosho moves."

This is a reference to the fact that some women often resort to partially nudity in order to get the attention of wealthy men.

"chinex_sf_nigeria" also observed, "She should av come in leaves, or better still as per Eve before she ate the fruit," while "mz.vygold" simply took it out on the lady's company saying, "I blame her friend.....a 'good' friend would insist not to step out with her in that outfit......"

ALSO READ: See what social media has done to this Nigerian girl (Photos)

There have been no respite for people who often engage in behaviour causing controversies as the current generation of social media users have refused to turn a blind eye.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

