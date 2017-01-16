Turn Coat Lady regrets campaigning for Buhari

Barely two years after campaigning vigorously for the APC, one of its strongest supporters is now full of regrets.

Ifeoluwa is now regretting campaigning for President Buhari play

Ifeoluwa is now regretting campaigning for President Buhari

(Twitter)

A lady identified as Ifeoluwa, one of the staunch supporters of the All Progressive Congress during the 2015 elections has expressed her frustration over the state of the nation.

Ifeoluwa said she campaigned vigorously for the party to see to the dethronement of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the victory of the APC.

But barely two years of the present government being in power, Ifeoluwa is full of regrets and sorrow following the hardship, hunger, and recession in the country and has taken to her Twitter handle to express her regrets for supporting the ruling party.

Using her handle @KinkyHazzy, Ifeoluwa decried the policies of the government that have brought untold suffering to the generality of the Nigerian masses.

This is what Ifeoluwa wrote:

“I regret the day I campaign for APC especially the presidential post... no employment, NYSC fail, health f9, security f9.”

Read her tweets here:

 

Men’s Roundtable Mr. President, we are all vulnerable

