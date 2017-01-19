Gone Too Soon Lady mourns Army officer sister who died mysteriously

A pretty and young female military officer has died in what could best be described as mysterious circumstances, throwing her family into sorrow.

The late officer, Edache Blessing Ene play

The late officer, Edache Blessing Ene

A young woman and her family has been thrown into serious mourning following the death of her younger sister who was an officer in the Nigeria Army.

The Benue State-born lady, Ewaoche Blessing Ene, took to her Facebook wall to lament the sudden demise of her sister, Edache Blessing Ene, who passed on after a very brief illness.

Read the tribute Ewaoche poured on her late sister:

"What a day! Pls someone should wake me up from this dream. My sweet sister and my namesake in your words.

God this is too much to bear. Spoke to you yesterday and today you are gone. Ah, what a world!

Sleep on ma pretty and gallant sister. Rest in peace Edache Blessing Ene.

I will forever miss you.”

From this end, we say may God grant her soul eternal rest while wishing the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Isaac Dachen

