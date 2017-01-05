‘Konji Wahala’ Thugs, prostitute beat herdsman Boko Haram allegation

An herdsman who had gone to enjoy an all-night sex romp with a prostitute ended up getting beaten to a pulp after the woman mistook him for a Boko Haram member.

A Fulani herdsman who approached a prostitute for an all-night sex romp in Delta State was beaten to stupor by the commercial sex worker and thugs after she reported that he was a Boko Haram member.

Vanguard reports that the incident happened at a brothel known as Big Dafe, located along the East-West Express road, Ughelli, after the herdsman, identified as Usman, had gone to the hotel and negotiated with the prostitute for the sex romp.

After agreeing to a fee of N5,000 the prostitute and the victim retired to her room for the action and while he was undressing, his dagger fell off, scaring the harlot who was identified as Amaka.

The woman who was afraid that her customer wanted to harm her, allegedly raised an alarm and ran out of the room screaming that her customer was a member of the dreaded sect.

An eyewitness narrated how the incident played out to Vanguard thus:

“While the man was taking off his clothing after paying the lady N5,000 at about 1:30 am, his dagger fell out. On sighting his dagger, Amaka immediately raised an alarm that he is a Boko Haram member, who wants to kill her.

Immediately the Aboki and the girl came out from the room, wife of the owner of the brothel ordered the thugs, who were playing a game of pool, to beat Usman and a male sympathizer, who was pleading on his behalf.”

A police source who confirmed the incident said the matter was reported at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division Police Station, and officers moved to the brothel and arrested Usman and Amaka who are currently in police custody, pending further investigations into the matter.

