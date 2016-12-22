Konji Wahala :  Sex-starved driver in prison for raping housemaid

A 26-year-old private driver, Emmanuel Egwatu, has been remanded in the Kirikiri Prison by an an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos State for allegedly raping a 21-year-old domestic help.

Total Media reports that Egwatu and the victim work for the same family and live in the same house at Platinum Close Treasure Garden Ikate, Lekki area of the state.

It was gathered that on the day of the incident, Egwatu taken food to the victim’s room asking her to join him in eating the food, but while they were eating, he started making advances to the girl, telling her that he wants to have sex with her but when she refused, he was said to have tore her clothes and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Egwatu was arraigned on a one-count charge of unlawfully having carnal knowledge of the victim.

The police prosecutor, Corporal Friday Mameh, had earlier told the court that the accused unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent, an offence punishable under sections 259 of the criminal law of Lagos state 2011.

When the charge was read to Egwatu, he, however, pleaded not guilty and the Magistrate, ‎Mr. Patrick Adekomaiya, granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum, but however ordered that the accused should be remanded in prison custody pending when he would perfect his bail conditions.

The case was the adjourned till January 20, 2017, for a mention.