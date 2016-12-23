‘Konji Na Bastard’ :  How woman trapped robber with sex offer

A sex-crazed criminal, Tosin Lamidi, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command after a woman he robbed tricked him into a trap by offering him sex in return for her property he stole.

Pm Express reports that the 21-year-old Lamidi had burgled the apartment of the lady, Gift Nseobong and stole her laptop, phone, and money but after some days, she called the number and offered to give him sex in exchange for her sim card.

Lamidi allegedly agreed to the arrangement and they arraigned to meet at the Ikotun Roundabout so he could take her to a hotel and sleep with her.

Little did he know that Nseobong had informed the police and was arrested when he showed up to keep the rendezvous.

The dumb wit robber was arraigned at an Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court where the Magistrate, Mrs. J.O.E Adeyemi promptly ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Prison till the next adjourned date on January 30, 2017.

It was gathered that Lamidi broke into Nseobong’s apartment at 8, Mutiatu Okesalu Street, Ikotun area of the state, and stole the items which he sold off but retained the sim card and started using it.

However, when the victim bought another sim card and tried the number of the stolen phone, Lamidi picked the call.

She pleaded with the suspect to return the sim card because of the contact numbers on the card which are so important to her and offered to do anything in return.

The randy criminal allegedly told her he would only return the sim card on the condition that she would allow him to sleep with her and she agreed to the deal.

They then arranged to meet at the from where they will move to a hotel for the sex romp but his stupidity, however, landed him in prison.