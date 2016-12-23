Home > Gist >

‘Konji Na Bastard’ :  How woman trapped robber with sex offer

‘Konji Na Bastard’ How woman trapped robber with sex offer

An amateur robber who broke into a lady's apartment and stole her valuables has been arrested after the woman tricked him with an offer of sex.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The sex-crazed Tosin Lamidi play

The sex-crazed Tosin Lamidi

(PM Express)

Terrible! Armed robbers rape virgin nurse during night attack
In Edo Armed robbers rape female worshippers during church vigil
Serial Rapist Fulani man who drugs, rapes, robs ladies who ask for 'lifts' arrested
Gang War Robbers invade Lagos community, kill father of 2, rape 3 women
In Ondo Armed robbers attack hospitals, mishandle patients
Double Life Robbery suspect who raped male victim said he wanted to get magical powers
Heartless 'Babalawo' arrested for kidnapping 2 girls, keeps them as sex slaves

A sex-crazed criminal, Tosin Lamidi, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command after a woman he robbed tricked him into a trap by offering him sex in return for her property he stole.

Pm Express reports that the 21-year-old Lamidi had burgled the apartment of the lady, Gift Nseobong and stole her laptop, phone, and money but after some days, she called the number and offered to give him sex in exchange for her sim card.

ALSO READ: “'Konji' Wahala: Hired assassin falls in love with target, demands sex for her life”

Lamidi allegedly agreed to the arrangement and they arraigned to meet at the Ikotun Roundabout so he could take her to a hotel and sleep with her.

play

 

Little did he know that Nseobong had informed the police and was arrested when he showed up to keep the rendezvous.

The dumb wit robber was arraigned at an Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court where the Magistrate, Mrs. J.O.E Adeyemi promptly ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Prison till the next adjourned date on January 30, 2017.

It was gathered that Lamidi broke into Nseobong’s apartment at 8, Mutiatu Okesalu Street,  Ikotun area of the state, and stole the items which he sold off but retained the sim card and started using it.

However, when the victim bought another sim card and tried the number of the stolen phone, Lamidi picked the call.

She pleaded with the suspect to return the sim card because of the contact numbers on the card which are so important to her and offered to do anything in return.

ALSO READ: “Devils: Robbers attack hospital, rape patients, nurses”

The randy criminal allegedly told her he would only return the sim card on the condition that she would allow him to sleep with her and she agreed to the deal.

They then arranged to meet at the from where they will move to a hotel for the sex romp but his stupidity, however, landed him in prison.

More

Madness Man who raped 65-yr-old woman, murdered her in Abia, arrested

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Bastard Child ‘My dad deserved to die’ -UK deportee who murdered fatherbullet
2 Brazil Controversy as former slave plantation opens with blacks as slavesbullet
3 King Of Scam Court orders arrest of 1st Class Oba over fraud allegationsbullet

Gist

 
Turf Season Football reality Tv project releases camp dates
The abused woman and the officer
Power Show Woman cries out after police officer in-law tear gassed her
The late Corps member
Gone Too Soon Another female Corps member dies in Abia
MMM Nigeria
MMM Nigeria ‘I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K’ - Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme