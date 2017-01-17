End Of The Road Kidnapper shot dead during attempt to abduct Oba's wife

Officers of the Ondo state police command have shot and killed a suspected kidnapper.

  • Published:
Grace Faduyile and the suspect play

Grace Faduyile and the suspect

(dailypost)

In Rivers Three cultists killed in gun battle with JTF
Waterloo Notorious OOU burgler arrested by the police
Nowhere To Hide Police arrest Imo’s most wanted armed robber
Update Kidnappers demand N1.2bn for abducted Lagos Landlords
In Lagos Gunmen kidnap monarch, 3-month-old baby
End Of The Road Most wanted armed robber in Abia State shot dead in a police shoot-out

A member of a kidnap gang has been shot dead by police officers during an attempt to kidnap the wife of Oba Gabriel Babatunde Faduyile, the traditional ruler of Ikoya in Okitipupa area of Ondo state, Grace Faduyile.

Daily Post reports that the plans of the kidnappers were thwarted after police officers chased them down following the kidnap of the victim, on Monday, January 16, 2017.

ALSO READ: Police kill two kidnappers in gun battle

The spokesman for the state police command, Femi Joseph told reporters that, “immediately the command received the information about the monarch’s wife’s abduction, a team of policemen went after the kidnappers in conjunction with the local hunters.

"The men were said to have later abandoned her in a bush. However, police still engaged the kidnappers in an exchange of fire which led to the death of one of them. The others escaped with bullet injuries."

According to the reports, the queen was rescued unharmed, while the police are still on the trail of the escaped hoodlums.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
2 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
3 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet

Gist

Mother and daughter burnt alive in their home for being witches
In Kenya Mother, daughter accused of witchcraft, burnt to death
Machete, a dangerous murder weapon
In Abuja Two men in court over alleged possession of dangerous weapon
Court gavel
In Oyo Landlady, 79, docked for allegedly breaking into tenant’s room
Court gavel
In Ado-Ekiti Police arraign three men for stealing