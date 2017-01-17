Officers of the Ondo state police command have shot and killed a suspected kidnapper.
Daily Post reports that the plans of the kidnappers were thwarted after police officers chased them down following the kidnap of the victim, on Monday, January 16, 2017.
The spokesman for the state police command, Femi Joseph told reporters that, “immediately the command received the information about the monarch’s wife’s abduction, a team of policemen went after the kidnappers in conjunction with the local hunters.
"The men were said to have later abandoned her in a bush. However, police still engaged the kidnappers in an exchange of fire which led to the death of one of them. The others escaped with bullet injuries."
According to the reports, the queen was rescued unharmed, while the police are still on the trail of the escaped hoodlums.